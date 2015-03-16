ABC News Streams to Roku

ABC News has launched a streaming channel on Roku players and Roku-powered TV models, ABC News VP of digital Colby Smith said Monday in an announcement to the news division.

“Today is another big step in putting our audience in control of how and when they get their news,” Smith noted. “Roku users now have ABC News live video and on demand content, local news from several major markets and a wide range of historical video footage from ABC News’ archives. During breaking news and special events, Roku customers will have immediate access to multiple content streams, live 24/7.”

Roku has shipped more than 10 million players in the U.S.

