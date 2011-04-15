ABC News Launches Video Bookstore App
ABC News launched the ABC Video Bookstore App for iPad on
Thursday, combining the video and publishing resources of ABC News and
corporate sister Hyperion to create an interactive eBook experience.
The app, which is available for free on the App Store,
debuted with two titles, A Modern Fairy Tale: William, Kate and Three
Generations of Royal Love and The Amanda Knox Story: A Murder in Perugia.
Additional titles will be added throughout the year.
Titles in the Video Bookstore app will be updated as they
develop with interactive maps and timelines. Each is available for $7.99, or
$5.99 for the text and photo version.
"The ABC Video Bookstore App enables ABC News to extend
storytelling and our content in a whole new way," said ABC News President Ben
Sherwood. "Working with our colleagues at Hyperion, we are uniquely
positioned to give readers access to history in a vibrant eBook form - from
political campaigns and human drama to the triumphs and tragedies that grip the
world."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.