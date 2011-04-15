ABC News Launches Video Bookstore App

ABC News launched the ABC Video Bookstore App for iPad on

Thursday, combining the video and publishing resources of ABC News and

corporate sister Hyperion to create an interactive eBook experience.

The app, which is available for free on the App Store,

debuted with two titles, A Modern Fairy Tale: William, Kate and Three

Generations of Royal Love and The Amanda Knox Story: A Murder in Perugia.

Additional titles will be added throughout the year.

Titles in the Video Bookstore app will be updated as they

develop with interactive maps and timelines. Each is available for $7.99, or

$5.99 for the text and photo version.

"The ABC Video Bookstore App enables ABC News to extend

storytelling and our content in a whole new way," said ABC News President Ben

Sherwood. "Working with our colleagues at Hyperion, we are uniquely

positioned to give readers access to history in a vibrant eBook form - from

political campaigns and human drama to the triumphs and tragedies that grip the

world."