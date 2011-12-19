ABC News Launches New Political Site

ABC News has launched a new political Website, OTUS News (as

in the moniker that stands for President "of the United States").

Among other interactive elements, the site features a "political

stock market" which assesses the real-time social sentiment, trending, search

and the opinion of political experts to determine the current "value" of each

202 presidential candidate.

Other features include the Match-o-Matic, which has users

answer a series of policy questions to find their top three candidate matches;

and Game Changers, where you can map out your chosen Republican candidate's

path to the required 270 delegate votes needed for victory or play a fantasy

match-up between any two presidential candidates in history.

ABC News' George Stephanopoulos, Jake Tapper, Jonathan Karl,

John Berman, Amy Walter and Rick Klein will also headline original videos on

the site.

"OTUSNews.com takes the industry-leading and trusted assets

of ABC News to the next level -- adding new products such as the Political Stock

Market, creative video series and greater depth and access in our coverage to

meet the growing needs of our audience," said Joe Ruffolo, senior VP, ABC News

Digital.

The site registered 900,000 unique visitors on its launch day Monday, Dec. 19.

OTUS News is currently in beta format, and is not part of

ABC News' partnership with Yahoo! News launched in October.