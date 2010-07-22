ABC News Launches iPad App

ABC News has launched

a free, ad-supported iPad app. The app's principal navigation tool is a

three-dimensional globe that users can spin to view picture tabs for top stories.

The app, which is actually an app/HTML5 hybrid that allows for easy updating, presents

text stories in an e-reader, rather than a web format. Users can bookmark

stories to read or watch later or when they're offline. There is also a

function that allows users to personalize the navigation globe in accordance

with the story genres - politics, health, entertainment - that interest

them.

The ABC News app

follows the launch of the ABC entertainment app for iPad shortly after the

launch of the device earlier this year.

"We understand

the importance of innovation and adaptability," says Andrew Morse, executive

producer of innovation for ABC News Digital. "This re-establishes us as

an innovator."

The app is fully

ad-supported; at launch sponsors are Jeep and sweetener Truvia. Pre-roll ads

will run with select video segment, but executives declined to quantify the ad

load.

The app, said Isaac

Josephson, VP of product development, marries the tradition of storytelling at

ABC News with the latest technology, technology many media companies are hoping

will spur a new generation of news consumer.

"This is a

unique opportunity to pull in new eyeballs," said Josephson. "What

they get is a quality experience based on a rich tradition of news and

storytelling."

ABC News App for iPad

is available now from the App Store

or at www.itunes.com/appstore.

For more details and to see a demo of the ABC News app on the iPad, go to www.abcnews.com/ipad.