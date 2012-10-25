ABC News to Launch Windows 8 App
In the run-up to the launch of Windows 8 on Friday, Oct. 26,
ABC News has announced that it will begin offering a new ABC News Windows 8 app.
The free app became available in the Windows Store on Oct.
25 and will go live on Oct. 26.
Like the ABC News app for iPad, the ABC News Windows 8 app
features a wide variety of video, news stories and content that is tailored to
different needs of users throughout the day, with AM, midday and evening
editions. While the AM edition includes more stories and articles, the app's evening
edition focuses primarily on videos and picture slideshows, the news
organization noted in announcing the app.
It will also feature some exclusive digital sections and
features that are only available on the Windows 8 app. These include a
lifestyle and fun section, a trending stories area and additional content for
specific times of the day.
"ABC News continues to evolve and adapt to consumer demands
in this ever-changing digital age," said Doug Vance, VP of product development
in a statement. "The ABC News Windows 8 app offers the same customized,
personal news experience already available on iPad and Android devices. We are
extending the reach of ABC News and have made our content even more accessible
to a new and growing digital audience."
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.