ABC News to Launch Windows 8 App

In the run-up to the launch of Windows 8 on Friday, Oct. 26,

ABC News has announced that it will begin offering a new ABC News Windows 8 app.







The free app became available in the Windows Store on Oct.

25 and will go live on Oct. 26.





Like the ABC News app for iPad, the ABC News Windows 8 app

features a wide variety of video, news stories and content that is tailored to

different needs of users throughout the day, with AM, midday and evening

editions. While the AM edition includes more stories and articles, the app's evening

edition focuses primarily on videos and picture slideshows, the news

organization noted in announcing the app.





It will also feature some exclusive digital sections and

features that are only available on the Windows 8 app. These include a

lifestyle and fun section, a trending stories area and additional content for

specific times of the day.





"ABC News continues to evolve and adapt to consumer demands

in this ever-changing digital age," said Doug Vance, VP of product development

in a statement. "The ABC News Windows 8 app offers the same customized,

personal news experience already available on iPad and Android devices. We are

extending the reach of ABC News and have made our content even more accessible

to a new and growing digital audience."

