ABC News Fires Up Kindle App

In a sign that Amazon's Kindle Fire has become an

increasingly important platform for app developers, ABC News launched a version

of the ABC News app for the popular tablet.

Over the last year, ABC News reports that its mobile traffic

has tripled as part of an expanded push by the news organization to supply more

mobile content. The Kindle app launch adds to a mobile product suite that also

includes Android, iPhone and most recently a revamped iPad app.

"By partnering with Amazon, ABC News will deliver news and

video content to a new and growing digital audience", said Doug Vance, VP of

product strategy for ABC News, in a statement. "ABC News' mobile page views

have grown over 50% each month since 2011 and our expansion to the Kindle Fire

is the next step in growing our tablet user base".

The importance of those tablet efforts was also highlighted

by a recent survey from the Pew Research Center, which found that 56% of tablet

owners get their news on mobile devices each day, up from 53% in 2011.

The Android app, which is available for free in Amazon's app

store, includes top news headlines, live news video and clips from ABC News

programs and a variety of social media tools.