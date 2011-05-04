ABC, NBCU, CTAM, Intel Join VOD Advertising Research Initiative

ABC, NBC Universal, the Cable & Telecommunications Association for Marketing and Intel have joined the Advanced Advertising Media Project, a research initiative to study the effectiveness of advertising in free video-on-demand formed by ad trade group the 4A's and BlackArrow, a provider of VOD advertising solutions.

The AAMP research initiative, announced in March, now has 14 member companies and organizations, including the 4A's, A&E Television Networks, BlackArrow, CBS, Comcast, Digitas, Discovery Communications, Horizon Media, NDS and Rainbow Media.

"Free video-on-demand is a key distribution channel for cable companies and programmers, and is also right in step with the shift in consumers' viewing habits toward watching what they want, when they want," CTAM vice president of advanced products Angie Britt said in a statement. "By working together with the AAMP partners, we hope to provide our members with the data they need to unlock the potential of free VOD as a revenue source."

