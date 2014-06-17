ABC Names Subrata De VP, Multiplatform

Subrata De, formerly executive producer of Andrea Mitchell Reports and senior producer on NBCNightly News has joined ABC News as VP of multiplatform newsgathering.

The appointment was announced in a note to staff Tuesday morning from ABC News president James Goldston.

De will oversee all digital and social media newsgathering. "Our number one priority this year has been to move more quickly to the creation of a true One ABC News operation," said Goldston.

She joins the network starting June 23.

Goldston also announced that David Reiter and Wendy Fisher are taking on new duties for One ABC News, while Jon Williams will continue to head up global newsgathering, though all are tasked along with De in integrating digital social and broadcast newsgathering.