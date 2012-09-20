ABC Names Midha Senior VP of Digital Ad Sales

ABC has hired Pooja Midha to run its digital ad sales unit, naming her senior VP of digital ad sales and operations.

Midha will oversee sales and strategy for all ABC digital sales, including abc.com, abcnews.com and any new media platform opportunities.

"Pooja's depth of knowledge across the digital world, and notably her consistent track record of improving digital ad value for clients, made her a perfect choice for this post," said Geri Wang, president of sales for ABC. "We're delighted to welcome Pooja to ABC and look forward to working with her to enhance our digital sales efforts."

Midha was most recenly senior VP of digital ad sales for Viacom Media Networks' music and entertainment group.