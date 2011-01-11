ABC Names Gilford SVP, Digital Media

Karin Gilford has been named senior vice president, digital media for ABC Television Network, according to a Tuesday announcement from Albert Cheng, executive vice president, digital media, Disney/ABC Television Group.

Based in Burbank, Calif., Gilford reports to Cheng and is responsible for ABC's digital media initiatives including its Web site, ABC.com.

Prior to joining Disney/ABC Television Group, Gilford served as Senior Vice President, Online Media at Comcast Interactive Media (CIM), a division of Comcast Corporation dedicated to developing and operating online and cross-platform entertainment and media businesses.

"I am very pleased to have Karin join our digital media senior management team," Cheng said. "She is an outstanding leader, accomplished strategist and a great fit for ABC. Her extensive experience and strong record of across-the-board creativity and achievement made her an excellent choice for this important role at Disney/ABC as we continue to lead the industry in our efforts to extend our quality brands and sought-after content to audiences on new platforms and new markets."