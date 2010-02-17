ABC Names Geri Wang New Sales Chief
Disney Co. named Geri Wang president of sales and marketing at ABC TV Networks Wednesday (Feb. 17). She replaces Mike Shaw, who said he was stepping down from the position at the end of 2009.
Wang is currently senior VP of primetime sales. Wang will report directly to Anne Sweeney, co-chair of Disney Media Networks and president of the Disney/ABC TV Group. In addition to the ad sales operation of the network, Wang will oversee the cross-platform sales unit Disney/ABC Unlimited and marketing for SOAPnet.
Wang is the second female head of sales at a broadcast network. CBS' Jo Ann Ross was the first woman to head the sales department of a major network.
Wang joined the company in 1990 as associate director of daytime sales proposals and was later named VP of primetime sales in 2000. She began her career as a media research analyst at Grey Advertising in New York. She graduated from Ithaca College in 1982.
