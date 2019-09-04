ABC Gives ‘Stumptown’ TV’s Biggest Promo Push

On the strength of just over a quarter-billion TV ad impressions, ABC’s new fall drama Stumptown is the most-promoted show in our ranking — and the network also grabs third place for another new fall drama, Emergence.

The rest of our top five is owned by cable networks, with FX promoting the second season of Mayans M.C. in second place, HGTV hyping A Very Brady Renovation in fourth and Disney Channel serving up a variety of its series’ stars in a network promo in fifth.

Notably, the Very Brady promo earns the highest iSpot Attention Index (128) in our ranking, getting 28% fewer interruptions than the average promo (interruptions include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

Daily Brief by PromaxBDA has partnered with Broadcasting & Cable and always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv on weekly chart Promo Mojo, offering data revealing the week’s top-five TV promos ranked by TV ad impressions. These are the shows networks have been promoting most heavily to drive tune-in. This week’s data covers the seven-day period through Sept. 1.