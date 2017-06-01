ABC, CBS to Air Trump Climate Change Announcement Live

ABC News says it will air a special report with live coverage of President Donald Trump's announcement of a decision on whether to pull out of the Paris agreement on climate change—he is expected to pull out of the agreement on reducing carbon emissions.



CBS, too, will cut into regular programming for the announcement.

The President, who has slammed the agreement and as a candidate promised to withdraw the U.S. from the accord, tweeted that he would make the announcement Thursday.

I will be announcing my decision on Paris Accord, Thursday at 3:00 P.M. The White House Rose Garden. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 1, 2017

ABC will air the special starting at about 3 p.m., with George Stephanopoulos anchoring and reporters to be determined.



CBS News also said it would air a special report starting at 3 p.m., anchored by John Dickerson out of Washington.





Tech and computer companies have weighed in against the pull-out, saying the agreement is a critical component of protecting the planet and promoting innovation in clean energy.