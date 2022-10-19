ABC Again Gives 'Alaska Daily' TV's Biggest Promo Push

B+C has partnered with always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv (opens in new tab) to bring you a weekly chart we call Promo Mojo: exclusive data showing TV's most-promoted programming ranked by ad impressions. Our data covers the seven-day period through October 16.

ABC's new drama Alaska Daily is No. 1 for a second week in a row.

ABC is joined by two fellow traditional broadcasters: CBS, which promotes new fall dramas Fire Country and East New York in, respectively, third and fourth place; and NBC, which hypes returning drama La Brea in fifth.

Rounding out the ranking: TBS, which gives some love to MLB Postseason 2022 in second place.

Notably, East New York scores the week's highest iSpot Attention Index (123), meaning viewers were on average highly likely to watch its promos all the way through (vs. interrupting viewing by changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV).

1) Alaska Daily, ABC

Impressions: 304,663,930

Interruption Rate: 1.64%

Attention Index: 96 (4% more interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,206,242

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $729,071

2) MLB Postseason 2022, TBS

Impressions: 219,754,418

Interruption Rate: 1.66%

Attention Index: 104 (4% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 99%, Local 1%, VOD/OTT 0%

In-network Value: $641,238

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $636,944

3) Fire Country, CBS

Impressions: 206,271,113

Interruption Rate: 0.74%

Attention Index: 120 (20% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 91%, Local 6%, VOD/OTT 3%

In-network Value: $1,747,333

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $128,739

4) East New York, CBS

Impressions: 204,496,244

Interruption Rate: 0.74%

Attention Index: 123 (23% fewer interruptions than avg.)

Imp. Types: National 93%, Local 5%, VOD/OTT 2%

In-network Value: $2,262,107

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $138,302

5) La Brea, NBC

Impressions: 194,094,558

Interruption Rate: 1.59%

Attention Index: 81 (19% more interruptions than avg.)

In-network Value: $2,913,161

Out-of-network Est. Spend: $0.00

* Data provided by iSpot.tv, TV Ad Measurement for Disruptive Brands *

Impressions: The total impressions within all U.S. households including National Linear (Live & Time-shifted), VOD plus OTT, and Local.

Attention Score: Measures the propensity of consumers to interrupt an ad play on TV. The higher the score, the more complete views. Actions that interrupt an ad play include changing the channel, pulling up the guide, fast-forwarding or turning off the TV.

Attention Index: Represents the Attention of a specific creative or program placement vs. the average in its respective industry. The average is represented by a score of 100, and the total index range is from 0 through 200. For example, an attention index of 125 means that there are 25% fewer interrupted ad plays compared to the average.

Impression Types: Impression types tracked include National (Live + Time-shifted), Local, VOD & OTT. See below for further details.

In-Network Value: Estimated media value of in-network promos.

Out-of-Network Spend: The estimated amount spent on TV airing time for this promo's spots during a given date range.

National: Live: A national promo which was viewed during live linear television broadcast or same day, via DVR or on-demand.

Local: A promo that was aired during a local ad break slot.

VOD: This includes promos that run in on-demand content past three days (i.e. do not contain the linear promo load).

OTT: On-demand streaming content (i.e. Hulu, Roku, Fire TV Stick, Chromecast). ■