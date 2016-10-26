ABBA, Universal Music Team Up on VR Experience

The Swedish pop band ABBA hasn’t performed in public for almost 35 years, but come 2017 they’ll be back together, at least in virtual reality.

Universal Music Group, Los Angeles entertainment agency XIX Entertainment and all four members of the band are working together to create a virtual reality experience that’s set to debut next year. Details are thin, however the original work will have all the members of ABBA involved during the creative process, “maintaining the authenticity and integrity of the band’s original vision within this exciting new realm of entertainment possibilities,” according to a statement.

“Having the privilege of working closely with the band for over two decades, I can comfortably say there are few recording artists who like ABBA bring together their mastery of craft, a high level of professionalism and enormous commercial success,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. “I’m thrilled to be involved in this innovative new project that will introduce the band who are responsible for some of the greatest songs and melodies in pop music to a new generation of fans.”

Benny Andersson, ABBA keyboardist, added: “We’re inspired by the limitless possibilities of what the future holds and are loving being a part of creating something new and dramatic here. A time machine that captures the essence of who we were. And are.”