Aaron Rodgers Named Most Marketable

According to Sports

Business Daily, the most marketable player (and quarterback) in the NFL is

not playing in the Super Bowl, and the Manning (Eli) that did make the big game

is still not the most marketable quarterback in the family.

The Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers was picked as the most

bankable and mediagenic by corporate brand managers, marketing and brand

executives, agencies and football media.

Number two was Tom Brady of the Patriots, who will be in

next week's Super Bowl against Manning. And though he did not take a snap this

year due to a neck injury, Peyton Manning still came in at number three.

Rounding out the top five were Saints QB Drew Brees and

Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow. All but Peyton Manning made a run in the

playoffs.

Eli Manning came in at number seven behind Steelers strong

Troy Polamalu (of the shampoo commercial-friendly flowing locks), the only non-quarterback

other than Packer Clay Mathews (#9) and Raven Ray Lewis (#10) to make the list

of top 10 most marketable. Also on the top 10 list were Panthers quarterback

Cam Newton (8) and Cowboys QB Tony Romo, who tied for tenth.