AAF names five Hall of Famers

The American Advertising Federation has elected five new members to its Hall of Fame, leading off with the prophetically named Hall "Cap" Adams Jr., retired chairman and CEO of Leo Burnett Worldwide.

Also tapped were Phil Dusenberry, former chairman of BBDO North America; John H. Johnson, publisher and chairman, Johnson Publishing Co.; David Sarnoff, president and chairman, RCA (Thomson Consumer Electronics); and Dave Thomas, founder of Wendy's International Inc., a "beloved, affable and honest icon."

The winners will be feted at an awards luncheon March 18 at New York's Waldorf-Astoria.