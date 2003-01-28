AAF: Ad tax alert

The American Advertising Federation is giving members a heads-up about a potential problem in the Michigan legislature.

The Michigan Education Association has asked the legislature and Democratic Gov. Jennifer Granholm for an ad tax to help pay educational programs.

So far, the effort has met with little enthusiasm from either quarter, the AAF reported.

AAF vice president of state Affairs Clark Rector advised members "not to begin a high-profile letter-writing or lobbying campaign," but he said anyone who already has a relationship with a Michigan lawmaker is advised to make a call and "explain the harm that a tax on advertising can do."