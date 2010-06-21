8th Annual Brand Builders

Each year, Promax/BDA, B&C andMultichannel News honor a select group of marketing and promotion executives whose work is essential to the growth of leading products, services and companies in the media industry.



This year’s Brand Builder Awards honorees have helped their brands become instantly recognizable entities. The 2010 Brand Builders are: Comcast Interactive Media President Amy Banse; Paul Guyardo, executive VP and chief sales and marketing officer for DirecTV; Courteney Monroe, executive VP of consumer marketing for HBO; and executive producers JD Roth and Todd Nelson, the team behind hit NBC reality series The Biggest Loser.



The group will be honored as part of this year’s Promax/ BDA conference, which runs June 22-24 in Los Angeles.







Amy Banse, President, Comcast Interactive Media; Senior VP, Comcast





Paul Guyardo, Executive VP, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, DirecTV





Courteney Monroe, Executive VP, Consumer Marketing, HBO





JD Roth and Todd Nelson, CEOs, 3 Ball Productions and Executive Producers, The Biggest Loser