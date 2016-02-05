81% of U.S. Homes Have DVR, Netflix or Use VOD

Offering another view of video consumption trends, Leichtman Research Group (LRG) found that 81% of U.S. homes have a DVR, subscribe to Netflix or use a VOD service from a cable or telco service provider. That’s up from 76% last year, and 70% two years ago.

Roughly 30% of the group use two of the services, and 13% use all three, LRG found in the study – On-Demand TV XIV.

The study, based on a survey of 1,214 U.S. adults, also found that 57% get a subscription VOD service from Netflix, Amazon and/or Hulu, and that 48% of adults stream any of that OTT set on a monthly basis.

