50 Greatest Moments Minisite Launched

MSG Network is launching a minisite to promote its new documentary series The 50 Greatest Moments at Madison Square Garden. The site, msg50.com, launches Oct. 23 and will include a chronological listing of Garden moments, fan voting areas, and a sweepstakes for 50 upcoming Garden events, among other features. the series premieres Oct. 31 at 9 p.m.

MSG, the Cablevision-owned sports network, relaunched its website to match a new on-air look on Oct. 5. The site now includes new features, such as blogs, podcasts and streaming video.