50 Cent for Free: Lionsgate Starts FAST Channel With Rapper

Rapper, actor and filmmaker Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and his G-Unit Film and Television production company have teamed up with Lionsgate to create 50 Cent Action, a free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channel.

Lionsgate said 50 Cent Action is one of the first talent-branded FAST Channels and is designed to target action lovers, a potentially large audience.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

“50 Cent’s movies and television series are synonymous with non-stop action, and we’re thrilled to extend our longstanding partnership into the FAST space,” said Lionsgate president of worldwide television distribution Jim Packer. “Drawing from one of the biggest action libraries in the world, this channel will give 50’s global fan base a deep slate of action movies and television series while expanding his reach to new audiences worldwide.”

50 Cent has worked with Lionsgate, executive production the Power universe of series that have appeared on Starz, as well as the current crime drama BMF.

“This is a natural extension of the work we’re doing at G-Unit Film and Television and G-Unit Studios,” Jackson said.

“This channel will bring diverse, action-packed content to audiences everywhere, reflecting my passion for storytelling and providing a platform for fresh, dynamic voices,” he said. “I look forward to working closely with all the FAST platforms to make this a successful channel."

Jackson will work closely with Lionsgate to promote and curate the channel, taking advantage of the more than 100 million followers he has across social media.

In addition to a dozen films featuring 50 Cent and the original Power series, the channel will feature titles from Lionsgate’s library of more than 20,000 films including action hits like The Expendables, The Hitman’s Bodyguard and Rambo.

The channel will also offer behind-the-scenes footage of the star.

50 Cent Action joins two dozen Lionsgate FAST channels. The portfolio includes Ebony TV, focused on African-American audiences, as well as MovieSphere, the only global premium movie channel offered by a major studio and the first FAST channel to be rated by Nielsen.