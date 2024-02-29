Starz Gives Early Season Renewal To ‘BMF’
Premium channel greenlights fourth season ahead of season three premiere
Starz has renewed its hit drama series BMF for a fourth season prior to the show’s third season debut on March 3.
The series, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, follows the exploits of two brothers leading a legendary Detroit-based crime family. The series is one of Starz's most watched shows, averaging 10.6M multiplatform views per episode.
The series stars Demetrius Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Russell Hornsby, and Michole Briana White. Along with Jackson, BMF is executive produced by Randy Huggins, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson and Anne Clements.
“Fans can’t get enough of the history in the making that is BMF,” Starz president of programming Kathryn Busby said in a statement. “We’re thrilled to start working on a new season that will continue bold storytelling of the legend of the Flenory brothers that has proven to resonate so deeply with our viewers.”
