$5 Billion Mobile Advertising Market in 2015
Mobile
advertising specialist Smaato is predicting that the U.S. mobile
advertising market will hit $797.6 million in 2010 and grow to $1.24
billion in 2011. By 2015, the company is projecting a $5 billion mobile
ad spend.
"Mobile is a conversation that all DDB clients want to
have now," noted Jeff Swystun CCO, DDB Worldwide. "We believe that
mobile can be an integral component of a larger campaign as long as it
works to connected people with people, not just people with brands."
The
company also estimates that the average U.S. mobile advertising
campaign spend is between $75,000 and $100,000, higher than in other
countries because of the size of the U.S. market, which has some 300
million active mobile subscriptions.
