$5 Billion Mobile Advertising Market in 2015

Mobile

advertising specialist Smaato is predicting that the U.S. mobile

advertising market will hit $797.6 million in 2010 and grow to $1.24

billion in 2011. By 2015, the company is projecting a $5 billion mobile

ad spend.

"Mobile is a conversation that all DDB clients want to

have now," noted Jeff Swystun CCO, DDB Worldwide. "We believe that

mobile can be an integral component of a larger campaign as long as it

works to connected people with people, not just people with brands."

The

company also estimates that the average U.S. mobile advertising

campaign spend is between $75,000 and $100,000, higher than in other

countries because of the size of the U.S. market, which has some 300

million active mobile subscriptions.