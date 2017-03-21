4KUniverse Teams With Accedo for Debut on Fire TV Devices

4KUniverse said it has partnered with Accedo on the development of a subscription VOD channel for the Amazon Fire TV that’s slated to debut in May.

4KUniverse, introduced in March 2016, is seeking distribution via OTT platforms as well as with traditional MVPDs.

The channel, which features movies, TV series, documentaries and sporting events in the 4K format, is one of several channels that’s part of a 4K trial SES is conducting in partnership with Frontier Communications and a growing group of cable operators.



