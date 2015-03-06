4K TV Market Set To Explode

Strategy Analytics put out a bullish outlook for the 4K TV market this week, predicting that nearly half of U.S. homes will own an Ultra HD set by 2020.

That’s a steep climb from where the market stands today. According to Strategy Analytics, just 1% of U.S. homes had a 4K set in 2014. The firm also predicts that the figure will reach 10% by 2016.

Strategy Analytics also forecasts that North America will soon become the highest-penetrated 4K TV region, unseating the Asia Pacific region (see chart above).

“Ultra HD will become the standard resolution for virtually all large screen TVs within 3 to 4 years’ time and we will see it penetrate further into smaller screen sizes as manufacturing efficiencies improve,” David Watkins, service director, connected home devices at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

