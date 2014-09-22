4K Shooters Multiply

Related: A Slo-Mo Primer: More Frames, Options and Fans

An illustration of how quickly 4K or UltraHD production technologies are advancing occurred at the recent IBC conference in Amsterdam, where several new 4K cameras were introduced by manufacturers such as Hitachi, Panasonic and Sony.

These cameras offered both improved images and advances in workflows and operations to simplify production. The new Hitachi SK-UHD4000 4K ENG style camera, for example, uses standard B4 mount lenses more typical of broadcast cameras and comes with a sensor that can correct some of the optical flaws found in HD lenses.

Panasonic, meanwhile, unveiled production models of the 4K Varicam 35. It can simultaneously record in both 4K and HD and has an in-camera color-grading feature that makes it possible to begin color grading on site. “This will greatly help production companies streamline their workflow,” said Andre Meterian, director of Panasonic’s Professional Camera division in a statement issued during IBC.

Such cameras are also getting smaller and more powerful. Sony’s new PXW-FS7 XDCAM Super 35 camcorder, which will hit the market in October for a suggested price of under $10,000, is a compact hand-held unit. It uses native E-mount technology, which provides users many different lens options, and comes with a very powerful Super 35 Exmor CMOS Sensor.