44 Blue Creates New Post-Production and Equipment Rental Companies

Non-fiction production company 44 Blue Productions is branching out to create two new companies: one for post-production work and the other for supplying equipment rentals and stock footage to producers.



Presidio Post is the new company that will handle post-production for 44 Blue’s pilot and series programs as well as for outside companies. It will also work with 44 Blue’s production team to create new projects. Presidio will edit and deliver content in both SD and HD formats.



Picture Perfect is the company’s new camera and audio equipment rental and stock footage company.



“We shoot pretty much every day across the country and around the world,” said Rasha Drachkovitch, president and CEO of 44 Blue in a statement. “It is a natural evolution for us to create a high-end stock footage library with a wide range of visuals.”



44 Blue Productions currently has 14 series on air and more than 1000 hours of programming on broadcast and cable outlets including A&E, ESPN, HBO, and History Channel. Their programs include MSNBC’s prison documentary Lockup and PBS’ Emmy winning series A Place of Our Own.