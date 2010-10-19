40 Million Connected TVs to Ship in 2010

While

the industry has been focusing much of its attention on 3D TV set

sales, DisplaySearch is predicting that over 40 million TV sets that can

be connected to the internet will be shipped worldwide in 2010 and that

this number will grow to 118 million global shipments by 2014, a trend

that will likely heat up the competition between over-the top internet

providers of video and traditional broadcasters and multichannel

providers.

In contrast, DisplaySearch is

predicting that only 3.2 million 3D TV sets will be sold worldwide this

year, about 2% of all flat panel TV shipments.

"It's

an exciting time for the connected TV sector," noted DisplaySearch

Director of European TV Research Paul Gray in a statement. "It's a

battleground where TV set makers, internet video companies, free-to-air

broadcasts, pay-TV and the IT industry are all rushing to stake their

claim."

"I think most of the TV supply chain

senses that this is a seismic shift in the usage of TV that will be far

more significant than 3D, which will not alter TV function or usage

patterns," he added.

Although the trend will

encourage programmers to find new ways to deliver video to these sets,

DisplaySearch analysts cautioned that consumers around the world

remained confused about the technology. A recent DisplaySearch report

found, for example, that only 10% of the connected TVs sold in Japan-a

market with a long history of consumers embracing advanced

technologies--have actually been hooked up to a network.

"It

has been a long, challenging journey so far, especially with new

competitors like Google TV joining the battle," Gray noted. "Set makers

will have to acquire new skills such as negotiating content deals in

order to succeed."

The Santa Clara-based

research company is also predicting that the market will split between

more basic connected units and so-called "smart TVs" that will have

configurable apps, sophisticated search and navigation engines and

advance user interfaces.