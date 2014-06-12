3TS Capital Partners Invests in Visual Unity

Over-the-top platform and multiscreen tech provider, Visual Unity has announced that it has received an investment of $7.2 million from 3TS Capital Partners.

The 3TS investment is from a Cisco, EBRD, EIF and OTP backed growth capital fund, which focuses on investments in fast growing technology companies primarily in Central and Eastern Europe.

Visual Unity plans to use the capital to expand the international customer base for vuMedia, its OTT platform that helps content owners and distributors to monetize their video assets over the Internet.

“This investment from 3TS is coming at an ideal juncture for Visual Unity, in helping us realize our global expansion ambitions in response to overwhelming customer demand,” explained Tony Hasek, chief commercial officer at Visual Unity in a statement. “This investment will provide the resources needed to service key markets around the world, and capitalize on the amazing growth opportunity in OTT and video streaming services.”

Visual Unity has offices in Los Angeles, Munich, Prague, Moscow, Istanbul, Dubai and Hong Kong.