3net Studios Preps First 4K TV Series

3net Studios, the recently launched production

arm of the Sony, Discovery and IMAX joint venture 3net

stereoscopic TV channel, has unveiled its first slate of original 3D and 4K TV

programs and announced that plans to produce the first native 4K TV series.





The

series Space will be produced in what

the company is calling "TotalD," which means it will be show in native 3D 4K,

2D 4K, 3D 2K and both 3D/2D HD formats.





The

studio is also planning to create a show called Marksmen, which it is billing as "the world's first 3D motion comic

series for television."





Additional

3D projects include the documentary series Frozen

In Time: Our History In 3D, the live action special Wingsuit Warrior: Jeb Corliss Vs. The World and the travelogue

series Daydream.





"[Wednesday]'s

announcement marks an important first step in our ongoing mission to meet the

increasing global demand for high-quality, original 3D and 4K television content

head on," noted 3net president and CEO Tom Cosgrove.





He

also noted that they "look forward to expanding it as 3net Studios finalizes

its full 2013 development schedule."



