3net Studios Preps First 4K TV Series
3net Studios, the recently launched production
arm of the Sony, Discovery and IMAX joint venture 3net
stereoscopic TV channel, has unveiled its first slate of original 3D and 4K TV
programs and announced that plans to produce the first native 4K TV series.
The
series Space will be produced in what
the company is calling "TotalD," which means it will be show in native 3D 4K,
2D 4K, 3D 2K and both 3D/2D HD formats.
The
studio is also planning to create a show called Marksmen, which it is billing as "the world's first 3D motion comic
series for television."
Additional
3D projects include the documentary series Frozen
In Time: Our History In 3D, the live action special Wingsuit Warrior: Jeb Corliss Vs. The World and the travelogue
series Daydream.
"[Wednesday]'s
announcement marks an important first step in our ongoing mission to meet the
increasing global demand for high-quality, original 3D and 4K television content
head on," noted 3net president and CEO Tom Cosgrove.
He
also noted that they "look forward to expanding it as 3net Studios finalizes
its full 2013 development schedule."
