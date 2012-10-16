3net Partners Launch 3net Studios

The 3net joint venture backed by Sony, Discovery and IMAX

has formed a production and distribution arm, 3net Studios, which will create

new 3D and 4K content. The 3D channel's new studios will be based at the Sony

Pictures headquarters in Los Angeles, Calif., and at the Discovery

Communications headquarters in Silver Spring, Md.

The new 3net Studios division will build on library of

native 3D content that 3net has been producing for its 24 hour 3D channel in

recent years. It will create content in native 3D 4K, 2D 4K, 3D 2K and both

3D/2D HD formats.

"From television, mobile, computer and tablet companies, to

broadcast channels and digital content providers, the global demand for a high

quality, native 3D programming pipeline has quickly become one of the most

vital elements within the 3D ecosystem," noted Tom Cosgrove, president and CEO,

of 3net in a statement. "With the industry now struggling to keep pace with the

rapidly accelerating consumer demand for 3D programming across multiple

platforms -- and now with the evolution of 4K -- the formation of a world class

production studio to help fill both the 3D and ultra-high definition content

voids became a logical next step in our evolution as a global player in the

entertainment arena."