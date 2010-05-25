3DTV 2010: Standards, Education, Content Critical To 3D Adoption

New York -- The lack of an industry standard for glasses, and a dearth of content and consumer knowledge, are the biggest obstacles to 3D TV adoption, according to two of the format's earliest marketplace proponents.

Mike Vitelli, Americas president of Best Buy, and Bob Perry, senior VP at Panasonic, made the observations at a 3DTV2010 Event, at the Roosevelt Hotel, here this morning that was presented by TWICE and fellow publications from parent company NewBay Media -- Broadcasting & Cable, Digital Video, Multichannel News, TV Technology and Videography.

In a one-on-one session with TWICE editor in chief Steve Smith, Vitelli said Best Buy, just weeks into its launch, is pleased with initial 3D TV sales and is encouraged by enthusiastic consumer response.

But as the format reaches a wider audience, he foresees compatibility issues arising as consumers attempt to use their 3D glasses with other people's TVs.

