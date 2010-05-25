3DTV 2010: Bratches Bullish on ESPN 3D Prospects

New York -- ESPN Executive VP Sean Bratches offered

some perspective on 3DTV's prospects by recounting how his network's HD

channel launched seven years ago.

Speaking May 25 at 3DTV 2010, a conferenceco-sponsored by Multichannel News, Broadcasting

& Cable,TWICEand other NewBay Mediapublications, Bratches, ESPN's top distribution executive, noted that

ESPN HD launched in March 2003 on some of the smallest cable

distributors, the likes of Comporium, Service Electric Cable TV and

Utilacom.

ESPN 3D will launch on the top cable operator

(Comcast) and

the top satellite-TV provider (DirecTV) on June 11 with access to more

than 40

million homes, much more than the ESPN HD launch, though the 2003

rollout did

start with some larger operators such as Cox.

"We're very encouraged with the slate of affiliates

we have

going into the marketplace with ESPN 3D" Bratches told Multichannel

News editor in chief Mark Robichaux in a Q&A

opening the event.

