3D TV Sales Gets Failing Grade So Far

New York - A big fat D.

That is the grade given to the rollout of 3D TV by Tom Galanis,

operations VP for Sixth Avenue Electronics.

In a wide-ranging interview conducted by TWICE executive editor

Greg Tarr at the NewBay Media 3DTV 2011 What's Next? Conference, held here on Nov.

18, Galanis was blunt in describing 3D's introduction to the public.

"As an industry we could have done a better job launching it. We

should have had standardized glasses and we should have presented it to the

consumer as a feature of a higher quality television," he said.

Click here to read the full article on Twice.com.