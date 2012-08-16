3D Organizations Merge

In a move that will create the world's largest 3D organization, with members that include a number of major Hollywood studios and TV players, the International 3D Society (I3DS) and the 3D@Home Consortium have announced that their leadership and members have agreed to merge their operations.

The new organization, which will be known as the International 3D Society & 3D@Home, will have members in 20 countries and chapters in China, Japan, Korea, Europe, the UK and North America.

More than 500 professionals and 60 companies are members, including The Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, DreamWorks Animation (DWA), Sony Pictures Entertainment, Pixar, ESPN, BSkyB, Panasonic, XpanD 3D, Dolby Laboratories, 3ality Technica, Masterimage 3D, RealD, IMAX, StereoD, National Geographic Cinema Ventures, CCTV China, Korea Telecomm, Intel, THX, Microsoft, Technicolor, Samsung, Sony Electronics, MobiTV, BluFocus, Walt Disney Studios, Eutelsat, Turner Broadcasting, Vizio and others.

The combined staff of the organizations will be led by I3DS president, Jim Chabin.

"In no other field are creative artists and technology professionals so dependent on partnership and mutual support," Chabin said in a statement. "This new group connects professionals and markets from Hollywood to Silicon Valley, to Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul, London, Brussels, and 20 other countries. This is 3D's leadership and voice coming together to fuel the growing 3D revolution."