3Ality Digital, Chyron Power NFL 3D

3D specialist 3Ality Digital Systems and graphics vendor Chyron are

both supplying key production technology for the 3D broadcast of tonight's

New York Giants vs. New England Patriots game, which telco Verizon is touting

as the first televised NFL game in stereoscopic 3D.

The 3D game, which will delivered to Verizon FiOS TV customers with

3D-capable TV sets in parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island

and Massachusetts, will be shot using 3Ality Digital's camera rigs. The six

rigs, which will be supported by an NEP 3D production truck, include three TS-2

beam-splitter rigs, one TS-4 side-by-side rig and two of the company's

new TS-5 rigs. The TS-5, which 3Ality claims is the first fully-automated,

remotely-aligned, hand-held lightweight beam-splitter on the market, is designed

for wireless camera operations in tight spaces.

3D graphics for the game, which is being produced by Verizon's

FiOS1 channel, will be created using Chyron's HyperX3 technology. The Chyron

system has previously been used in 3D productions by the NBA, Turner and MSG.