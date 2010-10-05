3ality CEO Sandy Climan Resigns

CEO

Sandy Climan has stepped down as head of 3ality Digital, the 3D

specialist that has played a key role in providing 3D technology and

training for the developing the 3D market, the company confirmed Tuesday

afternoon. Model Ventures, which owns 3ality, has engaged him as a

strategic advisor.

"We are grateful to Sandy

for the leadership and guidance, he has provided 3ality Digital as its

first CEO," noted 3ality Digital Chairman David Modell, who is part of

the Modell family that owns the company, in a prepared statement. "We

look forward to working with him in his new capacity as a strategic

advisor to Modell Ventures."

"I have thoroughly

enjoyed my tenure with 3ality Digital and the opportunity to work with

the talented professional and engineers at the company," added Climan.

"Having achieved the many goals I set for myself at 3ality Digital, I

now look forward to my new association with the models."

During

Climan's tenure 3ality Digital was involved in a number of

groundbreaking 3D productions. On December 4 2008, the NFL and 3ality

Digital produced the first national 3D production of a live sporting

event and the 3D production of the 2009 BCS Championship was shot with

3ality Digital's systems. Internationally, 3ality has worked such

companies as BSkyB in the U.K., which launched a 3D channel last week.