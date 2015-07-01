30 Rock Officially Becomes The Comcast Building

The iconic NBC building in New York’s at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, affectionately known as “30 Rock,” has officially been renamed the “Comcast Building,” NBC Universal said Wednesday.

NBCU and its parent Comcast unveiled the new granite pier naming stones located at the entryways to the building earlier today. Comcast NBCU rooftop signage – featuring the Comcast logo on the north and the NBC Peacock on the western facing rooftop façade — will be illuminated Wednesday evening. According to Comcast, it marks the first time that the NBC Peacock will be placed atop the building.

The date of the unveiling has historic significance for NBCU – on July 1, 1941, 30 Rockefeller Plaza was home to the first commercial television broadcast with WNBC (then WNBT) offering a lineup that included a Brooklyn Dodgers vs. Philadelphia Phillies baseball game and Lowell Thomas reporting the news from Studio 3H.

