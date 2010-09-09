30 Broadcast Companies Form Mobile500 Alliance

In a bid to accelerate the adoption of mobile television, 30 broadcasting companies have set up the Mobile500 Alliance. The group,

representing some 346 full power stations broadcasting in 167 markets,

hopes to build on the mobile DTV standards efforts of the Open Mobile Video

Coalition and to help the industry develop a sustainable nation-wide business

model for mobile TV by working closely with both content providers and device

manufacturers to secure content rights and better devices.

"The expansion of mobile DTV provides local broadcasters

with another way to deliver the information local viewers need and rely upon,

especially as consumers increasingly turn to their portable devices for

personalized content," noted Fisher Communications president and CEO Colleen B.

Brown, who is serving as the group's chair, in a prepared statement. "We look

forward to working with our broadcast partners, content providers, device

manufacturers and others to develop an efficient and economical mobile DTV

network."

Besides Brown at Fisher Communications, executives from

Capitol Broadcasting Company, Fisher Communications, LIN Media, Schurz

Communications, Sinclair Broadcast Group and Titan Broadcast Group were

involved in the group. Overall, the members of the group own stations covering

about 90% of the U.S. that reach about 263 million

viewers.

The organization's wide membership base illustrates both the

industry's optimism about the potential for mobile TV and a widespread

recognition that some business models need to be strengthened before the

technology can take off.

About 50 million people already own smart phones and that

ownership is growing rapidly, seeing a hefty 8% spurt in a recent three month

period, according to data cited by the Mobile500 Alliance.

"With another group of broadcasters now assembling business plans for

Mobile Digital TV, the Open Mobile Video Coalition is pleased to have

more interest in this technology that has started delivering favorite

channels to consumers in a few markets," said OMVC

Executive Director Anne Schelle. OMVC is currently field testing mobile

DTV in the Washington, D.C., area. "As business models are developed,

we expect to see more broadcasters sign on-the-air with Mobile DTV to

join some 40 stations that are already on-air

with TV transmissions optimized for mobile reception."