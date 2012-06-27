2nd Screen Summit: Rapid Growth of ‘Big Data' CanIncrease Consumer Engagement

New York -- With consumers engaging with content on more

devices than ever, companies are also gaining more metrics on their customers

than ever before, which can be used to more effectively monetize, market and

learn about their needs, said Debi Stack, director of industry consulting,

telecom, media, entertainment, sports & hospitality at Dell at the 2nd

Screen Summit here Wednesday.

At the event, which was co-sponsored by B&C and

Multichannel News, Stack gave a presentation to attendees about how to use data

gathered from second screen devices -- expected to grow 650% over the next five

years -- to deliver contextually aware information.

"Data can be aggregated and analyzed to help U.S. content

providers deliver the right content and the right advertising in way consumer

enjoys, so they don't consider it spam," she said.

Stack gave the example of sports leagues being interested in

so-called "big data" to know who is buying their tickets and using second

screen devices in the stadiums to integrate their customer relationship

management systems, point of sale systems and ticketing systems to engage fans

to buy tickets to the next game or pre-order concessions, for instance.

"Not only know who our audience is and what they're

interested in, but we know where they are with location-based services and we

can begin to do predictive analytics," she said.

The challenge with data gleaned from second screen devices

is of course privacy, though Stack said that there is both personally

identifiable information and anonymous information.

"With the proper data analytics, you can aggregate both and

you can annonimize [sic.] the data and you can profile the consumers so then

you can go back and target based on profile but not on personally identifiable

information," she said.