2nd Screen Summit: Panel -- Second-Screen TV Apps Drive Engagement, Not Necessarily Hard Dollars

New York - Smartphone or tablet apps that are tied in to a cable TV show are definitely about "discovery and engagement" -- and not advertising revenue today, said Tammy Franklin, senior vice president of affiliate sales and new media distribution, Scripps Networks Interactive.

"We're looking to broaden and deepen that engagement through second-screen experiences," she said, speaking on a panel here at the 2nd Screen Summit NYC, presented by Multichannel News, B&C, TWICE and the Media Entertainment Services Alliance (MESA).

"We think advertising and advertisers will come -- but we're not there yet," Franklin said.

