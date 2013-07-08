21st Century Fox Moves Syndication and Distribution Unit

21st Century Fox announced Monday that it will move its syndication and distribution unit Twentieth Television under its TV production studio 20th Century Fox TV.

Twentieth Television had formerly been under its Fox Television Stations division.

Under the new structure, Twentieth Television will continue to handle all domestic broadcast and cable syndication, distribution and barter deals for 20th Century Fox TV's series including Modern Family, Glee, How I Met Your Mother, New Girl, Family Guy and The Simpsons as well as Fox 21's Homeland and Fox Television Studios' The Americans.

Fox Television Stations will continue to develop and produce first-run programming, which will now be overseen by Stephen Brown, executive VP, programming and development, who will report to FTS CEO Jack Abernethy. Twentieth president Greg Meidel will continue to run that division and will now report to 20th Century TV chairmen Dana Walden and Gary Newman.

"This reorganization underscores the changing landscape of the syndication TV business, more closely aligning the distribution of our shows with our content creators," said Chase Carey, president and COO, 21st Century Fox. "I am confident that Greg will continue to be a driving force in capturing revenue opportunities for the programming we produce, including Twentieth Century Fox Television powerhouse brands like Glee and Modern Family."