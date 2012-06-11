The 2012 Brand Builder Awards

Great branding is the art of making something unforgettable. Many executives are adept at moving a product or service from the tip of the tongue to the top of mind; only the best get something into the lexicon while creating the means to keep it there. For the 10th time, Promax/BDA , B&C and Multichannel News are honoring such a list of uncompromising leaders. The 2012 Brand Builder Award honorees are: PBS president and CEO Paula Kerger; FX Networks president and general manager John Landgraf; Sony Pictures Television president of U.S. distribution John Weiser; and the iconic Walmart brand. They will be feted as part of this year's Promax/BDA conference, set for June 12-14 at the JW Marriott at L.A. Live in Los Angeles.







Paula Kerger

President & CEO, PBS



Kerger joined PBS as its sixth president and chief executive in March 2006. Since her arrival, Kerger has made particularly strong commitments to the arts, news and public affairs, high-quality content for education, diversity and the use of new technology to bring public media into the lives of all Americans.



















John Landgraf

President & GM, FX Networks



Under his guidance, FX has become the first basic cable channel to boast award-winning hit scripted series in both drama and comedy. In addition, FX has garnered more Emmy and Golden Globe award nominations and wins in acting categories than any other basic cable network.



















John Weiser

President, U.S. Distribution, Sony Pictures Television



He oversees all domestic sales operations for SPT, including sales of feature films produced by Sony Pictures, first-run and off-network syndicated programs and Sony Pictures library titles to U.S. broadcast networks, cable networks and television station groups along with video-on-demand, subscription video-on-demand and domestic pay television.



















Walmart



Walmart serves customers and members more than 200 million times per week-in retail outlets, online and on mobile devices. Walmart operates under 69 different banners in 27 countries. With fiscal year 2012 sales of approximately $444 billion, Walmart employs 2.2 million associates worldwide.


