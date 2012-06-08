2012 Banff World Media Festival Will Be Streamed Live

The Banff World Media Festival has partnered with Ortsbo to provide live streaming coverage between June 10th and 13th of the 2012 festival. The webcasts, which will include a keynote by ABC Entertainment president Paul Lee, will be subtitled into 53 language.

"BANFF has always been an international event drawing people to Canada from around the world with our amazing sessions, keynote speeches, awards presentations and more," said Scott Benzie Director Of Marketing for the World Media Festival. "This year, in working with Ortsbo and its ‘Live & Global' streaming platform, we're able to expand our global audience even further for people that are not able to attend the festival in person but still want to experience the very best that The World Media Festival has to offer."

The schedule and streams are available at http://www.banffmediafestival.com/.

Highlights of the stream will include the 2012 Rockies Awards Gala; numerous in-depth workshop sessions; ABC President Paul Lee's opening CBC Keynote address, and other events.

The 33rd annual Banff World Media Festival will take place June 10-13, 2012 at the Fairmont Banff Springs Hotel, Banff, Canada.