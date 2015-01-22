17% of Broadband Homes ‘Likely’ to Pay for HBO’s OTT

HBO has not set a launch date or revealed pricing for a standalone, over-the-top service expected to launch later this year, but a research firm has already taken a stab at the size of the audience the offering might appeal to.

Parks Associates said its latest video research shows that 17% of U.S. broadband homes are “likely” to subscribe to an OTT offering from the premium programmer. Of that group, 91% are currently pay-TV subscribers and about half of them would cancel their pay-TV service after subscribing to the new OTT offering from HBO, Parks said.

Those findings differ a bit from HBO’s predictions on how its coming standalone OTT service will impact the pay-TV market.

For the full story go to Multichannel.com.