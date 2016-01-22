16% of Pay-TV Base Will Be ‘Skinny’ in 2020
When it comes to the pay-TV bundle, thin will be a bit more “in” during the next five years.
“We anticipate that 16% of the overall U.S. pay-tv base could be represented by Skinny bundles in 2020,” Evercore ISI Group forecasted in a recently released report that provides an outlook on cord-cutting and over-the-top video trends. That equates to a skinny bundle base of about 15 million, given the number of U.S. multichannel subs expected in 2020.
The research firm estimates that skinny bundle penetrations currently represent 10% of that base, noting that minimum carriage requirements of a network varies by operator for a given channel.
