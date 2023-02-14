Departures: ‘Snowfall’ Producers and Cast Plot a Memorable Dismount

The sixth and final season of drama Snowfall premieres February 22 on FX, with two episodes on that night. The show has chronicled how an off-the-books CIA operation contributed to the destruction that crack brought on South Central L.A. in the ’80s.

In the final season, civil war threatens to destroy the Saint family.

Damson Idris, Angela Lewis, Michael Hyatt, Carter Hudson and Amin Joseph star.

John Singleton and Eric Amodio created the show with Dave Andron. Singleton died in 2019. Showrunner Andron spoke at the TCA Winter Press Tour last month about honoring Singleton with a strong landing for Snowfall. “This is all his legacy,” he said. “This is the story. He started his career telling about South Central, about his neighborhood. If anything, I guess we just felt maybe a little added pressure to make sure we brought it home and landed the plane the right way.”

Executive producer Walter Mosley spoke about the different communities the show spotlights, including Hispanic, Black and white ones, and how they came together, for better or for worse, over the course of the show’s life. He also spoke about how the characters grew. “They started off young, inexperienced, or coming from a different experience, and they had to go through this kind of terror road of crack dealing and racism and come out the other end,” he said. “This is not a happy ending kind of thing.”

Idris plays Franklin Saint, and is a producer on the show. He spoke about his own growth, and the growth of his character. “To see Franklin Saint go from boy to man and to see myself go from boy to man, and my art and the way I interact with the world — being more confident, being more of a leader and leaning into that — I think that’s one of the biggest comparisons I have with Franklin,” Idris said. “I think that is his evolution. We’ve watched a kid turn into a man and the rocky road that that was for him.” ▪️