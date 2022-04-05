FX Greenlights Sixth and Final Season of ‘Snowfall’

FX’s gritty drama series Snowfall will end its run in 2023 with a sixth and final season, the network said Tuesday.

The John Singleton-created series, which is currently in its fifth season on FX, examines the events surrounding the 1980s crack epidemic through the lives of several characters in Los Angeles. The fifth season is pacing as the show’s most-watched season ever, according to FX.

Snowfall, which stars Damson Idris, is executive produced by Singleton, Dave Andron, Thomas Schlamme, Eric Amadio, Michael London, Trevor Engelson, Leonard Chang, Walter Mosley and Julie DeJoie.

Also: Fx Rides with 'Mayans M.C.' Fourth Season Trailer

“FX first partnered with legendary writer/director John Singleton and the rest of the creative team six years ago to pursue their vision for an ambitious, powerful drama about the explosion of the crack epidemic of the early 80s,” said Nick Grad, President, Original Programming in a statement. “Today, as the fifth season of Snowfall reaches new heights of acclaim and viewership, there is no question that this series has become an FX classic drama. We are thrilled to order a sixth season that will enable Dave Andron, Walter Mosley, and the rest of the producers to bring Snowfall to a climatic finale showcasing the brilliance of everyone involved, from the stellar cast led by Damson Idris, to the writers, directors, artists and crew.” ■