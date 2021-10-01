Art Rascon, Longtime KTRK Houston Anchor, To Step Down

Art Rascon, an anchor at KTRK Houston since 1998, will depart the station at the end of the year. Rascon has co-anchored the midday and 5 p.m. newscast for 23 years. He will pursue “personal life endeavors that include religious and community service projects,” the station said.

“KTRK ABC13 has been home to many iconic journalists through the years, and Art Rascon is certainly in that elite club,” said Wendy Granato, president and general manager of KTRK. “He is passionate, fearless, unique and authentic--and KTRK is a better station because of Art’s many contributions to our viewers and to our communities.”

Rascon joined ABC-owned KTRK after working as a national correspondent for CBS News and reporter for ABC-owned KABC Los Angeles. He has reported from more than 70 countries and five continents, and nearly every state in the United States.

Rascon’s son Jacob joins KTRK at the start of 2022. Jacob has worked at KNBC Los Angeles, KFOX El Paso and KPRC Houston, and has been an NBC News correspondent.

“Like his father, Jacob Rascon epitomizes quality journalism. His experience as a national correspondent covering the biggest stories around the world brings a unique perspective,” said Granato. “Jacob is committed to pursuing stories that make a difference in our community and amplifying the voices of the underrepresented. His love for his hometown of Houston is an extra bonus that makes him an excellent anchor and reporter. ABC13 is thrilled the Rascon legacy will continue.”

Jacob and ABC13 go way back. “I remember visiting the station as a kid and meeting Dave Ward, Deborah Duncan, Wayne Dolcefino and Marvin Zindler,” said Jacob. “The fact that I’m now following in their footsteps and my father’s, who is the consummate journalist and an even better person, makes me immensely proud.”

Art Rascon shared an email with KTRK colleagues that read, in part: “My dear friends, after 36 years of reporting the world, and more than 28 years with the ABC/Disney company, it’s time to pursue other opportunities. Thank you for such an incredible and rewarding journey. You know how to cover news and every day you bring amazing stories to life … You have my most sincere gratitude for your hard work and incredible insight into producing award-winning stories. It has been such a blessing to witness history in a remarkable way. Truly, I have had the best job in the world. I’m not leaving yet — I will still be around until the end of the year, but I wanted to give you this early notice. Of course, I would be remiss if I did not thank my television partner of more than 23 years, Melanie Lawson.”